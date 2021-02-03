SHIRLEY — Shirley School District has announced its 2020-2021 Honor Roll students.
1st grade: Tatum Arnold, Carolyne Chandler, Sariya Donahue, Shelby Forrester, Aaron Gramling, Kynslee Jones, Anna Kyle, Aylnn Lorey, Jaxon Lowe, Hunter Tomasino, Eddie Watts, Kingston Banks, Haze Hightower, Douglas Meyer, Keaton Seaton VIRTUAL Mulan Angeles, Rebecca Burgess, Emery Meaders, Lola Washington
2nd Grade: Mrs. Enns, Brody Berry, Cash Daffron, Chevelle Forrester, Paisley Rowley, Melissa McKee, Alex Worthing; Mrs.Strang, Lyla Jones, DeAnna Sowell, Jessica Alston, Addie Davis, Asher Hensley, Jackson Shull, VIRTUAL Rosie Meaders, Mason Conaway, Lexxi Simonton, Riley Wolf
3rd Grade: Tripp Mannon, Lovelee Bradford, Sawyer Gardner, Raylee Hensley, Aubree Kendall, Lex Little, Fernanda Lux, Jace Meador, Kaia Seaton, Macey Watts
4th Grade: Pacie Miles, Aynslee Cowell, James Fultz, Kylan Sowell
5th Grade: Kathleen Jolie, Jolynn Fultz, Riley Hines, Waylon Linn, Rihanna Meeuwsen, Autumn Paden, Stephen Paden, Molly Smith, Savannah Van Benthuysen
6th Grade: Ryan Harrison, Blair Berry, Leta Fulbright, Jasmine Gann, Destiny Kilfether, Taylon Uhl, Erik Worthing
7th grade: Briar Blair, Seth Eoff, Camille Harrison, Brandie Haskell, Athan Hensley, Wrathe Johnson, Shaylea Lancaster, Kenzie Seaton, Isabelle Shaw, Alex Shull
8th grade: Adison Barnett, Reid Bradford, Alex Gardner, Anna Jones, Addie Overturff, Akayla Rocha, Alyssa Torres, Katelyn Torres
9th grade: Cody Bartholomew, Ashley Dowell, Isadora Enns, Emma Gorden, Abigail Hensley, Blaise Turner
10th grade: Brannon Blair, Hunter Bradford, Ronald Draper, Hogan Little, Jacob Pruitt, Kadence Watts
11th grade: Morgen Burgess, Savannah Ryan, Sidney Severns, McCrae Turner
12th grade: Emma Boerner, Hannah Bradford, Nash Little, Ariel Privitt
