An early-morning accident resulted in the death of a county man on New Road near Banner Loop Road last Monday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.
Deceased is Bobby D. Weaver, 64, of Shirley.
Per the report, Weaver was crossing the New Road going to his home at 5:12 a.m. Jan. 18, near its intersection with Banner Loop Road. Here he was hit by a 2001 Saturn traveling west on New Road. The driver of the car, whose name was not given, did not see Weaver prior to the impact.
Weaver was “thrown onto the shoulder of the roadway” after the impact. He was taken by air ambulance to UAMS and later succumbed from injuries, the report concludes.
The weather was clear and dry at the time.
