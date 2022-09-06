About 41 attended a gospel singing at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Friday night; we had some first time visitors.
Visiting Lois Compton on Friday were her late husband's nephew Steven and his wife Debbie Thomas of Springfield, Illinois. Steven's stepbrother and his wife of Wichita, Kansas, visited Lois also. The two couples were spending the holiday at Mountain View.
In August, Ruby Thomas and her daughter Kim Graddy spent a few weeks in Georgia waiting for Ruby's great granddaughter to be born. On Aug. 25, Myla Mae was born to Mickayla Savage weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. There to greet her was grandma Kim Graddy, great grandma Ruby and four older brothers.
We have been having a good crowd for lunch on Thursdays at the Shirley Community Center.
Corey Murray is cooking a fish dinner for his family and has invited his grandparents Jimmy and Thelma Murray.
