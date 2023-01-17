Jimmy and I attended the basketball games at Shirley on Tuesday night the senior girls lost to Rural Special 45 to 55. The senior boys won their game 53 to 37. We enjoyed being there.
Kathy Garrigus visited her son, Jody, on Saturday. On Christmas Eve, Kathy’s two granddaughters brought her four great-grandsons to visit her.
Saturday night Jimmie Hooten, Wanda and Paul Poynor, Carolyn and Joe Ussery of Greenbrier and Ted and Brenda Hooten got together at the Fish House in Quitman for their family Christmas meal that was delayed because of sickness.
Debby Little, Norene Linville of Fox, Brenda Lewis of Timbo, Kathy Henthorne of St. Joe, all went to Branson for a week. Debby, Norene and Doris went to school together first through 12th grade at Rural Special School.
Shady Grove Baptist church had an attendance of 37 on Sunday. We will be starting a youth group on Wednesday,we will pick the children up and feed them. For a ride, call 501-723-4054.
The way this wind has been blowing you would think it is late March or early April.
Around 30 ate fish at the Clinton Senior Center on Friday for $4 a meal. There is room for more senior citizens 60 and over to have a hot meal there five days a week. Call ahead at 501-745-2544, to let them know you are coming.
