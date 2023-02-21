There were eight members, including one new member, who attended the Highway 110 E.H.C. Saturday morning.
The Shirley Museum will be opening March 1 for the 2023 season. It will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and other times by appointment. The museum has a new picture of Hansel Bradford in his State Police uniform.
Fern Hennessee was taken to the Mountain View Hospital on Friday morning and she came home Sunday morning. She is feeling much better.
Visiting Paul and Wanda Poynor were Carol and Jeremy Willie Of Greenbrier, Paul and Misty Poynor and son Michael and his friend.
Nancy Hensley and her son Andy, her grandkids Raylee, Asher and cousin Gracie went to Viola to watch Shirley Senior Boys play against Concord in the District Tournament. The Shirley Senior Boys won, so they will be playing in the Regional Tournament at Calico Rock. Nancy and her family stopped at JoJo's Fish House to eat on their way to the ball game.
I talked to Jack Towery by phone, he and Dorene are trying hard to stay well.
As more people are getting their own chickens, they should get advice from their county agent on how to take care of them. They can get advice there on growing their own fruits and vegetables.
That is free information from the University of Arkansas, so take advantage of what our state has to offer.
