From March 15, 2022: I ate lunch at the Clinton Senior Center on Friday. It was a good fish lunch. The senior citizens close to Clinton are lucky to eat out five days a week for $4 a day. Several senior citizens who work in Clinton eat their lunch there and get to see friends and customers.
Belinda Haynes visited her mother Frankie Clark, in Pineola, Mississippi, recently. Belinda attended a tea party at the home of Eunice Lemmings of Crabtree and enjoyed scones and pound cake. It was her first tea party. It was fun.
Current week: Kathy Garrigus’ son, Jody and her grandchildren, Marley and Gavin, visited her Saturday.
Wanda and Paul Poynor took a Sunday drive to Mountain View and ate lunch at Jo-Jo’s.
The Highway 110 E.H. Club met Saturday morning at Shady Grove Baptist with eight members present. Those attending were Margie Beckham, Judy Sowell, Norma Whaley, Betty Inebnit, Louise Emerson, Thelma Murray, Mary Thompson and Linda Headley. We were making plans to host the spring council meeting at the Van Buren County Library on April 19. Our special guest speaker will be talking about the importance of honey bees and how to attract them.
Pam Murray left Thursday night to go to Illinois to spend time with her dad, Dennis Goddard, who is ill. She returned home Sunday evening.
We sure need to grow some fresh vegetables this year. If I can help a beginner gardener, I would love to; just contact me.
