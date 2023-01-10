A lot of people are staying close to home in hope of staying well. Or just resting after the holidays.
I had a phone visit with Jimmy Gaddy, a distant cousin of my husband, he is working for Tyson Food and living at Harrison.
Claire and Carlee Murray of Conway spent Saturday night with Nana Pam and Papa Stanley. They attended church with Nana Pam on Sunday Morning.
Nancy Hensley attended her sister-in-law Nancy Jo Litaker’s birthday gathering at their home on Highway 9, north of Shirley. Others attending were her husband Edd, their daughter Ladonna and her husband Terry of Rushing, son Jody and wife Tara of Shirley, also grandchildren from Jacksonville, Little Rock and Mellbourne. A new great grandson two month old Case Gillihan got to come. Around 18 people plus their puppies came to celebrate. It was a fun time with lots of good food.
Every nice day we have is one less bad day we will have. But look out for February and March.
