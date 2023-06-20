Shirley’s 12 and under baseball team came in third place in the tournament that was played in Shirley on Saturday. I was really proud of our team.
There was a J.J. and Francis Ward family reunion of 2023 held on June 11 at the Shirley Community Center with 103 attending. There were seven grandchildren along with other cousins and families from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.
There was a Harness and Little family reunion on June 10 at the Shirley Community Center with Oleda Harness and sons Rick and Robert Harness, Sherman and Hazel Murray, Jim and Vicki Whisnant, Larry Duncan,Bill and Jan Bonds, Dean Bonds, Leslie Bonds, Charlie and Diane Deckleman, James and Debbie Little, Melanie Fosko and son, Melisha Rodgers and daughter Lori Beth, Nathan Rolen and daughter Julisa and husband Jarrod and children Madi and Tucker Edwards, Larry and Becky Napier, Jamie and Cael Fischer, Mary Bonds and sons Justin, Earl and Tonia, Richard Moore, Ralph and Louise Emmerson, Rickey Bonds, Ann Weaver, Angie Smith and sister Ramona, Mike and Elaine, Matt, Audra, and Bailey Treadaway, Gene Nichols, Louvena Hutto, Glenda Smith, Tommy and Anna Harness, Stanley Harness, Lisa Nelson, Mike and Lana Goines, Lodean Reeves, Laura and Joel Gambrell, Kenny Murray and his granddaughter.
It is good that families are visiting, gardens are growing and this year is almost half over. See you next week.
