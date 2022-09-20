Don Whaley went to Star City to visit his brothers, Larry and Steve Whaley. They had planned to go fishing and got rained out. So they went back to Steve’s house and had a fish fry.
Jerel Brown reports that he has been busy planting the fall garden. Jerel likes to plant enough to share with his friends and neighbors.
Neal Ragsdale at the R5 Ranch visited the Bar Of Eoff ranch during the National Chuckwagon Races.
Gary and Becky Bradley visited Jerel and Kathleen Brown last Tuesday.
On Saturday, Danny Sowell of Little Rock visited his grandmother Eva Hackett of Indian Rock Village nursing home in Fairfield Bay. He also visited his mother Judy Sowell of Shirley.
Jenny Faulkner was trimming plants in her yard when she fell and broke her wrist. She has four more weeks of recovery.
Visiting Lottie Carroll on Sunday was her grandson, Brad Barnett of Conway.
About 58 were in attendance Sunday night at Shady Grove Baptist Church to hear the group Determined By Grace sing. Most everyone stayed for refreshments and some wonderful fellowship after the singing.
The city of Shirley is making plans for The Solar Eclipse of 2024. It will be on April 8, 2024, at 12:30 p.m., so that is going to be exciting.
The annual car show in Shirley will be on Saturday, Oct. 8.
