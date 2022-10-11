On Wednesday, Margie Beckham and I went to the chiropractor in Greers Ferry and visited the Cross Roads Cemetery.
Jack and Dorene Towery came to the car show Saturday and visited with the other people attending.
Judy Hinkle Gibson and her daughter of Searcy, came to Shirley on Saturday and got to visit with some of her classmates from second and third grade, Margaret Earnhart, Thelma Murray, Judy Sowell and Jimmie Hooten.
Genny Faulkner is going to get the brace off her wrist Wednesday and then have therapy.
Wanda Poynor is still recovering from her broken leg and using her walker.
It is time to start planning our spring gardens. I have bought some potting soil to start plants next spring. The hot, dry weather has killed most of our fall vegetation of all kinds. I am expecting a 100-year snowfall.
