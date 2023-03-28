Paul Poynor, had a stroke Tuesday night and went to the hospital. He came home Thursday and had to be medflighted to UAMS Friday night and was taken to VA Hospital on Saturday. He is expected to come home on Monday. He had a heart attack and stroke in less than a week.
Corey Murray took his sons Legion and Kaelyx to Branson while they were on spring break, they had fun. Now their baseball games are starting this week.
Steven and Belinda Murray’s grandchildren spent the weekend with them while they were on spring break and they visited their great grandparents Thelma and Jimmy Murray.
There will be an Easter Egg hunt in Shirley at 10 a.m. April 8. There will be Easter Bunnies and lots of eggs as well as prize eggs.
My cousin Paul Meyner has celebrated another birthday and it isn’t too late to wish him a happy birthday. He is old enough to celebrate for a month.
I believe it is time to start planting an early garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.