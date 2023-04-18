Easter weekend visitors of Don and Norma Whaley were daughter April Davis and granddaughter Noella, grandson Hunter Davis and Hayden, Emma, Kari Whaley. They all came to church with them Easter Sunday.
Friday night I got to see my 6-year-old great grandson, Kaelyx Murray, hit his first home run and winning run for his team.
Saturday evening we experienced the worst hail storm most of us had ever seen in this county. The wind blew hard, blowing mail boxes open. The hail broke windshields out of cars.
Becky Burgess is home recovering from major heart surgery, Their children took care of Billy while she was in the hospital. She seems to be doing real well.
Jo Carol Hamilton had eight visitors while she was volunteering at the Shirley Museum on Saturday.
Jack Towery recently celebrated his 93rd birthday and on the same day he celebrated having his wife Dorene 62 years. What a great birthday present. Happy anniversary, Jack and Dorene.
Ron Haynes and his band will be playing for us at the Shirley Home Coming in June. Ron and Belinda are neighbors here on Highway 110.
