Last week: The ladies who attended the Ozark District Council meeting at Morrilton, representing Van Buren County, on Tuesday were Voye Dunston of the Chimes E.H. Club, Kay Bensuk of the Quilty Pleasures Club and Louise Emerson and Thelma Murray of the Highway 110 Club. Our County Extension Agent Janet Perkins also attended. The meeting was on Tuesday.
Judy Sowell and Thelma Murray were the volunteers at the Shirley Museum on Saturday. We had seven visitors.
Dyke Johnson was the new domino player at the Clinton Senior Center on Thursday; others who played were Ralph Emerson, Jerry Blackwell and Jimmy Murray.
Billy and Becky Burgess were able to attend church together this Sunday; it was the first time since Billy’s accident.
Wanda Poynor was able to come to the Shirley Community Center to eat lunch Thursday – the first time since she broke her leg.
Glinda and Rory Kennihan of Beebe and Cala Linn went to Timbo on Saturday to watch Cala’s great granddaughter play peewee basketball.
On Saturday, Linda Litaker and Nancy Hensley went to Timbo to watch Nancy’s granddaughter, Raylee Hensley, play basketball on the Shirley fifth-grade girls team. They lost, but they played really hard. Later they had lunch at the Timbo Dairy Bar; it was good food. Raylee’s friend, Kia Seaton, spent the night with her. They spent the night with Grandma Nancy and attended church at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday morning.
This week: Those who attended Legend Murray’s last sixth-grade basketball game at a tournament in Mountain View were his dad, Corey Murray and friend; his mom, Desiree Murray and friend of Greenbrier; his grandparents, Stanley and Pam Murray and Robert and Lisa Wilcox of Greenbrier; his great grandma, Thelma Murray; his cousin, Claire Murray of Conway; and his brother, Kaelyx Murray. Legend played on the Shirley sixth-grade team. They played a good game.
Lois Compton has spent Wednesday through Sunday in Conway visiting her friend and former neighbor, Mary Beth Price.
Kathy Garrigus visited her son and his family Saturday, and had lunch with them.
Last weekend, Karen Johnson and her daughter, Samantha Patterson, went to Branson to a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. Karen really enjoyed the experience.
Nancy Hensley took her grandchildren, Raylee & Asher Hensley, to Timbo School Gym, Thursday evening to see Josie Eckerlin, walk in the homecoming. She represented the 11th-grade class beautifully. She is a foreign exchange student from Germany hosted by Camille and Justin Murphree of Shirley.
I had a good phone visit with Gerald Harper on Sunday. He is out of the hospital and back at Indian Rock Village in Fairfield Bay.
If anyone has news they want to give me, I will put it in this news and be glad to get it.
