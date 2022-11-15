When we got up Saturday morning, it was 28 degrees and the cherry tree looked like it was in full bloom. With the snow covering its leaves, it was beautiful. The ground was covered, but no snow on our roads.
There were 36 senior citizens who ate at the Shirley Community Center on Thursday. Eight of them were veterans who got to eat free.
James Little has been attending a lot of basketball games. He has grandkids playing at Shirley, Clinton and Greers Ferry.
The Highway 110 Extension Club will meet at 10 a.m. Nov.19. We are looking for new members. For information, call Thelma at 501-723-8197.
Grandin Rushing killed a 9-point buck in the youth hunt and a 6-point buck Sunday morning.
