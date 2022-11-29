The potluck Thanksgiving dinner at the community center on Nov. 21 was attended by 30 and was enjoyed by all.
Freda Sowell had 15 of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at her house for Thanksgiving dinner.
Cecil Bane of Lexington had Thanksgiving dinner with his daughter, Debbie, and family.
Margie Beckham had Thanksgiving dinner at the home of her daughter, Carol and Don Farrar and family.
Fern Hennessee and daughter, Janice, stayed home Thanksgiving Day, and her son, Mike, brought them some food.
Cala Linn had several members of her family visiting during the holiday weekend.
Alicia and Bruce Blair had Thanksgiving dinner with her parents, Bobby and Annita Goodknight, who live in the Barrens community.
Kathy Berry’s visitors for Thanksgiving dinner were her aunt, Lois Compton, and her friend, Nova Scroggins of Morrilton, for Thanksgiving dinner.
Thelma Murray was the volunteer in the Shirley Museum on Saturday and had eight visitors and sold two shirts to benefit the museum and got a donation, which was a surprise on a rainy day. We always welcome donations for the upkeep of the museum. The museum will be closed until next spring, when it will be kept open again by volunteers.
