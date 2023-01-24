Thirty senior citizens met at the Shirley Community Center on Thursday and had lunch together.
Jimmy and Thelma Murray went to Fox on Thursday afternoon to attend the visitation and funeral of Freddie Murray. After the funeral, I visited with Jewell Kocher and on my way home stopped and visited with Jean Goodnight.
The Highway 110 E.H. Club met at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on Saturday morning with seven members present.
Three of my great grandchildren visited me Saturday afternoon, Noah and Presley Cintron and their brother, Remington Cogbill.
Pam and Stanley Murray visited her dad, Dennis Goddard, in Illinois last weekend.
