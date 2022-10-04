Last weekend I went to Branson, Missouri, with my daughter-in-law, Pam Murray, and great grandson, Legend Murray.
We watched the Jesus show at the Sight & Sound Theater. It was a great show. It was the first time I had been to Branson in several years.
The fall gardens are in bad need of some rain.
Gary Bradley and Jerel Brown are catching lots of bass in the lake on live crawdads.
Brenda Morris of Damascus visited Jan and Fern Hennessee and Cecil and Lorene Bane on Sunday afternoon.
Wanda Poynor is still taking therapy at home. Wanda seems to be doing just fine.
On Tuesday, Mary Beth Price and her friend Lou of Conway visited Lois Compton and brought lunch for all three ladies to have lunch together.
Walt and Mary Thompson and Mary’s mother, Nancy Glass of Blair Road, had a five-day family get together again this year during the last week of September. Attending were Mary’s brother and sister, John Glass and Cheri Rykman from Blanchard, Oklahoma; Mary’s sister and husband, Jennifer and Ken Larrison from Athens,Ohio; Mary’s aunt and uncle, Gail and Paul Harper from West Chester, Ohio; and cousins coming from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Walter and Patti Ingram, Danny Merz and son, Dane Merz; also attending were Walt’s brother and wife, Bill and Karen Thompson from Fairfield Bay.
There was lots of food, horseshoes, shooting, music and golf. Memoriam was made for Mary’s father Douglass and cousin Steve Merz. A great time was had by all, just like they would have wanted it.
Shady Grove Baptist Church will be having the first Friday night singing on Oct. 7. We will eat at 6 p.m. and sing at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Shirley will be having a fall car show on Oct. 8. There will be yard sales, the museum will be open and food vendors. It will be a good time to visit Shirley, Arkansas.
