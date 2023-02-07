Last weekend Judy Sowell’s daughter-in-law Kirsten of Little Rock and her daughter Serenity and sons Jackson and Maddox visited Judy.
With the power outages at Fox, Nancy Hensley had company from last Wednesday through Sunday – her niece, Latrisha Allen Blair and her husband Zack; sons, Brannon, a senior at Shirley High School and Bria,r a ninth grader at Shirley School. Their power went out last Tuesday evening and they spent that night at their home. Electrical power is crucial to them because Zack is on kidney dialysis.
They helped me babysit my grandson, Travis Armon, on Friday. His daycare was closed. Nancy loved having them visit and they attended church with her Sunday morning.
A lot of people had a lot of time at home the past two weeks because of the ice and snow.
Our grandson, Corey Murray, took us out to eat Saturday to celebrate my birthday on Sunday.
Last Saturday night, Nancy Hensley and her visitors from Fox had dinner with her brother and sister-in-law, Mack and Linda Litaker.
They were hosting a birthday dinner for Nancy Jo Litaker. It was honoring Mishia Burton also, but she could not come because her husband, Cecil Burton, has been very sick.
Macklin and Nancy Litaker and Tom and Junior Holly, Sue and Ted Allen and Edd Litaker rounded out the guests that were able to come.
