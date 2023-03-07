Recently Kathy Garrigus Prepared an eightenth birthday dinner for her grandson Carter McGinley. There were 14 family members who attended. Kathy’s son Jody visited his mother Saturday and did some chores for her.
There were 30 senior citizens that ate lunch at the Shirley Community Center on Thursday.
I made a bad mistake in last weeks news. The Shirley Museum will be open on Wednesday and Saturday, just like it has been since the day it first opened. The only thing that has changed is the volunteers, we get some new ones from time to time. That has to happen to keep it open. We have had some new donations.
Calisse Caudill of Nashville, Tennessee, spent the weekend visiting her mother Calla Linn.
The Shirley Senior Boys Basketball Team went all the way to state tournament in class 1A. They lost to County Line, but I am really proud of them for the good game they played.
Around 40 attended the gospel singing at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Friday Night.We had a good singing and we will have another one the first Friday in April, we welcome everyone.We hope to see you then.
