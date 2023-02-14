Cala Linn’s sister, Glenda of Beebe, visited her over the weekend.
On Saturday, there was a benefit at the Shirley Community Center for Barry and Chris Bradford, who lost their home in a fire. The benefit brought in $4,753, that is so little compared to their loss.
Ethan Blair of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, visited his parents over the weekend. He is planning to move back to Arkansas in the near future.
The Pleasant Valley Baptist Church had a 99th birthday party on Sunday for their oldest active member, Ruth Hodge. Ruth had a lot of friends and family come to celebrate with her. She said it was the best birthday she ever had. Ruth is an amazing woman, she drove herself to church until recently.
Wanda Poynor and her sister, Carolyn Ussery of Greenbrier, attended the birthday party at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church for their cousin, Ruth Hodge.
Recently Jo Carol Hamilton visited her friend Anita Sutterfield of Fox. Jo Carol, said a sure sign that spring is in the air is when kids start practicing baseball, and Shirley has been full of that all Sunday afternoon.
Jerel Brown said the Easter flowers are starting to pop up and Fat Tuesday this year will be on Feb. 21.
These warm days are making us gardeners want to smell some fresh turned earth.
