Carolyn Ussery visited her sister, Wanda Poynor, on Saturday. Carolyn and Joe were hauling their hay from the river to their place on the mountain.
Travis Armon Hensley got his hard cast off Wednesday, and now he is wearing a brace. Nancy Hensley went to Little Rock, and sat Thursday and Friday with her nephew, Zack Blair, who is in the hospital, while his wife came home for a few days. Zack’s sons visited him on Sunday.
Dan Stump of Shirley, whose father Don Stump lives in Flordia, will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Sept. 1, and he is still in good health, does all of his work.
Wayne and Brian Bass from Marvel, Arkansas, came to Shirley last Thursday to visit Betty Inebnit. Betty hadn’t seen them in four years. They are childhood friends. She was very pleased to see them; it made her day. Betty is Norma Whaley’s mother.
Stanley and Pam Murray spent their wedding anniversary in Bentonville this past weekend.
Most people aren’t moving around much in this hot weather, it makes it hard to find any news. The cool weather will be here soon.
