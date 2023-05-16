Janet McKim Is expecting another great-grandbaby in June. The grandmother will be Janet’s daughter, Lynn Chuck of Devalls Bluff, and the mother will be Sadie of Carlise.
Linda Watt’s great nephew, Blade Gann, graduated at Greers Ferry on Sunday.
Mary Beth Price and Lou Burchfield of Conway visited Lois Compton last week.
Calla Linn’s youngest son, Scott Linn, and family spent three days with her. They are from Mooresville, North Carolina.
The high school at Shirley will be having graduation on May 20; sixth grade will be May 24; and kindergarten will be on May 22. That is a big step for the children.
Cameron Murray and daughter, Claire of Conway, visited his mother and both of her sons attended church with Pam Murray.
