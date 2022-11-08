Melissa Johnson of Morrilton visited her aunt, Lois Compton, on Sunday. Lois is still doing good at 96.
Judy Sowell had surgery on her hand on Oct. 26 and is recovering well. Her son, Danny, and wife, Kirsten, and sons, Jackson and Maddox, of Little Rock visited her Saturday.
Freda Sowell’s grandson, Brody Gentry of Booneville, is still in Florida repairing storm damage done by the hurricane a few months ago.
Recently, Carol Wiley of Greenbrier visited Paul and Wanda Poynor and took Wanda to her physical therapy appointment.
Over the weekend, Jo Carol Hamilton and Genia Hamilton of Hattieville went to Branson to celebrate their birthdays. They rode the Branson Seni Express train and ate at YE Old English Inn in Hollister, Missouri, before returning home. It was the first time in years that Jo Carol had found something on a menu in a restaurant that she could eat; she has a lot of food allergies. This was Jo Carol’s first visit to Branson,Missouri.
Nova Scroggins of Morrilton visited her friend, Kathy Berry, over the weekend.
Cameron Murray and his daughters, Claire and Carlee, visited his parents over the weekend.
