I visited Lois Compton at her home on Thursday afternoon and later visited Ruth Hodge at her home and met her caretaker and met two sweet little girls, Tegan and Ryleigh, who were visiting her.
I had a good phone visit with Emma Swofford. We talked about how much things had changed in the last few years.
Cameron Murray and his daughter,s Claire and Carlee of Conway, visited his parents, Stanley and Pam Murray, over the weekend and went to church with Nana Pam on Sunday morning.
Folks around Shirley are getting gardens planted and getting ready for graduation and homecoming.
