Kathy Berry had her aunt Lois Compton and Thelma Murray, her sister Laverne and Clifton Bolden, her friend Nova Scroggins of Morrilton, her brother Jim and Pam Berry, and her sister Rhonda Carlton to her home for lunch and an afternoon of dominoes.
Lois Compton went to visit the home of her niece, Rhonda Carlton, on Tuesday and Mary Beth Price and Lou Birchfield of Conway visited Lois on Wednesday, so Lois has had a busy week.
Visiting Steven and Belinda Murray over the holiday weekend were Doug and Kathy Clay of Jasper, Texas, and their grandchildren Ashley, Lucy and Sammy. Both families, Rane Murray and Brandy of Conway, Danilyn and Leman Cogbill and children Noah, Presley and Remington, enjoyed a trip to Blanchard Springs, rented a pontoon and went for a ride on Greers Ferry Lake and ended the holiday with a firework show at the home of the Cogbill.
Melanie Sewell and her daughter, Gracelyn, of Morrilton were visiting her mother, Kathy Garrigus, on Saturday. They were expecting Keena and Aaron Ivy and sons, Colton and Sawyer, to arrive anytime.
Wanda Poynor fell out her front door on May 13, when she got to Conway Regional, she had a broken ankle and eight broken ribs and a punctured lung. She spent 10 days there and about a month in rehab at Clinton. She is happy to be back on her feet and at home now.
Jimmy and Thelma Murray enjoyed a quiet Fourth of July at home.
Patsy Ward of Formosa had knee replacement surgery on Thursday, and had a longer stay in the hospital than she expected. Her surgery went well.
