Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.