Sonny and Pat Page visited his sisters Wednesday, Donna Gonnard and daughter Annett of Baltimore, Maryland, and Ed and Dean Reddings of Choctaw.
Jerel Brown says the hot weather is causing the tomatoes to ripen too soon. He is hoping for some cooler weather. With cooler weather, the tomatoes will start bearing more fruit.
Shady Grove Baptist Church had a good Vacation Bible School last week. On Friday night, the children sure had a great time on the bounce house and waterslide, and the weather was perfect for such a treat.
Thelma and Jimmy Murray don’t have a garden this year, but we sure have been blessed with plenty of fresh produce to eat. There is nothing better than purple hull peas, fried okra and fresh tomatoes with cornbread.
All of the children will be back in school later this month. Just think, we are in the last four months of this year. We accomplish life one day at a time.
We hope for more news next week.
