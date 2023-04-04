There will be an Easter Egg hunt in Shirley at 10 a.m. Saturday with lots of prize eggs to be found.
Legend Murray celebrated his 12th birthday on Sunday, April 2.
There will be a gospel singing at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Friday, April 7. We will have a potluck meal at 6 p.m. and sing at 7 p.m. We will also have an Easter Sunday potluck on Easter Sunday. Everyone is invited to that.
It is time to start planting vegetable gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.