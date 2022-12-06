The Shirley Community Christmas Party was Saturday night. Around 150 people attended. There was food and gifts for every child that attended. The gifts were donated by area residents who want to make sure that every child has a good Christmas.
Kathy Garrigus had eight members of her family at her house for Thanksgiving dinner. Kathy is a really good cook.
Emma Swofford has had the flu, but is feeling better now. We had a nice visit by phone.
Traxler Carlton has been visiting his grandparents, Grady and Bramlett Carlton. They took him to Memphis on Sunday to meet his mother and go back home.
Shirley Bradford went to Little Rock on Saturday to watch her grandson play basketball.
Lois Compton, Kathy Berry and Laverne Bolden went to Morrilton on Saturday to visit Laverne’s daughter, Melissa Johnson. They had lunch together, and the ladies did some flea market shopping on their way home.
Wanda and Paul Poynor ate lunch at Los Locos in Clinton on Saturday and Wanda and her sister, Carolyn Ussery of Greenbrier, went shopping in Fairfield Bay on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.