Dale and Pam Warren of Columbus, Ohio, visited his mother Sonny and Pat Page the week before Father’s Day.
Calla Linn’s visitors during the month of June have been family from North Carolina, Tennessee and Michigan. It was daughter and sons, granddaughter and families as well as cousins during homecoming and Ward family reunion.
The families of the late George and Margaret Towery met June 20 at the Shirley Community Center to celebrate milestone birthdays.
Those attending from out of town were Robert Ham of Huntsville, Alabama, and his daughter Linda White and daughters Ella and Eden of Huntsville, Alabama; Michael and Nancy Bradford of Selma, Texas; Kelly and Meredeth Clark and children Mazzie and Deacon of Texas; Larry Hall of Orlando, Florida; Gail Smith of Hot Springs Village; Ermadean Towery of Greers Ferry; Charles Smith of Clinton; Jim and Pam Berry, Nanette Berry, Jack and Dorene Towery, Margaret Earnhart, all of Shirley.
They all enjoyed visiting and renewing friendships with cousins that hadn’t been back to Shirley in 20 years. Jack Towery is 93 years old, the oldest one to attend. The only uncle left of these Towery cousins.
I saw my cardiologist on Thursday afternoon and he wanted me to come to Little Rock on Friday for a test. The test showed I had blockage and the blood had already been routed around the blockage, so he changed some of my medicine.
Emma Swofford’s brother, Willie Black, passed away on June 24. He had been a male nurse for 50 years and was a resident of Conway.
