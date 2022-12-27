Pam and Stanley Murray got together with family at the home of her sister, Tracy Cooley, on Saturday. Corey Murray and Kristen Trucks and his sons, Legend, Kaelyx, Cameron and Joni Murray and daughters, Claire and Carlee spent time at their aunt Tracy’s.
Getting together for a Christmas dinner at Stanley and Pam Murray’s home Sunday were Patsy Ward of Formosa, Thelma and Jimmy Lee Murray, Corey and Kristen, and Steven Murray. Most of us went to church this morning. It was nice to come out of hibernation for a day or two. I did not like the cold temperatures and high winds.
Maybe I will have more Christmas news for next week, next year – it doesn’t seem possible that we are this close to beginning a new year, but we will enter it just like this one. One day at a time.
