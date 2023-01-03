Phillip and Lisa Burgess and Amy Delk spent Christmas Day in Pine Bluff at their daughter and son-in-law’s, Danny and Sarah Drew.
Janet McKim’s granddaughter is expecting her first child on May 23. This will make Janet’s eighth great grandchild. Janet now has three grand and great grandchildren born in May, two or three days apart.
Deborah Kerrigan’s granddaughter, Annabelle Sowell, had her 18th birthday on Dec. 27. Her brother, Kadance Sowell, came in for Christmas from Kentucky where he is working as a welder. Unfortunately, while he was here his great-grandfather, Billy Joe Kirkendoll, passed away Dec. 24. Keep the family in your prayers.
Wanda and Paul Poynor spent Christmas Eve with Carole and Jeremy Willie of Greenbrier, Carole’s son Dakota Freeman of Russellville, and Shawnee Freeman and sons Payton and Bentley of Russellville.
Wanda Poynor spent Christmas day at home with a virus [she may have caught it from Santa Claus].
Helen Isom of Botkinburg went to Conway to visit her son, Andy, and wife, Ashley, on Tuesday before Christmas and stayed until Christmas Day. She came home Christmas afternoon.
There were 30 senior citizens who had a meal and good fellowship at the Shirley Community Center last Thursday.
One way we can make 2023 a better year is by improving ourselves. We can smile more and think happy thoughts. Happy New Year.
