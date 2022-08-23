Wanda Poynor fell at her home and broke her leg. She is in therapy at Van Buren Buren County Hospital now.
Emma Swofford's son, John, had surgery on his leg in Little Rock on Friday. He is sore but improving.
Kathy Garrigus's son visited her Saturday. Last Sunday, Kathy and her aunt Carol Sullens went to Morrilton to attend a house warming for her daughter, Melonie and her family who are making their home in Morrilton now.
A new tire and tune up shop will be opening in Shirley, in early September. It will be on Highway 16, south in the Jack Towery building.
Thelma Murray went to Batesville on Tuesday with Pam Draeger to receive some grant money for the Van Buren County Senior Center. It was a nice day for a trip.
On Saturday, Shirley hosted a Motorcycle Rally and Car Show. There were motorcycles on the road going to Shirley and Mountain View for a rally there also. There were several thousand motorcycles altogether. All the profits from the benefit went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so good things are still happening.
A lot of people I know are looking forward to having a nice fall garden. The tomato and pepper plants that survived the heat are producing now. We are really short on pollinators and without them we are in trouble. Wild weeds attract them when we let them grow.
Nancy Hensley went to Biloxi, Mississippi, with her friend from Little Rock, Virginia Colbent. They enjoyed the sights of the city and beautiful ocean. They had some great shrimp as well. Upon returning home, Nancy's granddaughter, Kaylee, spent Friday and Saturday night with her.
Justin and Camille [Litaker] Murphree are hosting a foreign exchange student this school year. Her name is Josie Eckerlin, and she is from Germany. They invited her parents, Mack and Linda Litaker, and his parents, Leo and Mary Murphree and aunt Nancy Hensley, to their house Sunday afternoon for dessert prepared by Josie, pancake puffs with strawberry topping and coffee. It was delicious. Josie will attend Timbo school this year because Camille is teaching there this year.
