Jeremy Brown, Wesley Price and Kevin Pratt came in over the weekend for the deer hunt. Everyone in the community is getting ready for the big Thanksgiving Day and weekend.
The new owners of the Dick Ethington place on Dodd Mountain are Terry and Debbie McChesney from the Bee Branch area.They have eight children and 30 grandchildren. The family will have a wonderful place to hunt and fish.
Visiting Fern Hennessee and her daughter, Janice, Friday was Tommy and Rhonda Simmons of Mountain View. On Saturday, Lodean Reeves and Thelma Murray visited them.
Sunday afternoon Nancy Hensley attended the 18th birthday party of her great nephew Brannon Blair at the home of his grandparents, Sue and Ted Allen of Fox. Many friends and relatives attended.
Nancy Hensley’s granddaughter spent Friday and Saturday night and attended Shady Grove Church on Sunday morning.
On Wednesday, Nancy went to Dr. Chrisman for a heart check up and everything was OK. Nancy’s sister-in-law, Linda Litaker, went with her. They took Nancy’s sister Dean Ware to lunch. She lives in Heber Springs.
The Highway 110 E.H. Club had a meeting Saturday and voted to pay off their storage building. The next meeting will be the Christmas Council meeting on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.