Visiting Paul and Wanda Poynor on Sunday were Carol and Jeremy Willie of Greenbrier and son and grandson Dakota Freeman of Russellville.
Most people are visiting their doctor and Christmas shopping, so I didn’t get much news. Thursday afternoon while I was in Greers Ferry I met Susan Carnathan. We talked for about an half an hour. It was nice to hear from her and Doc.
On Friday afternoon, Jimmy and I went to Fox to visit his cousins, Freddy Murray and Jewell Kocher. We visited Freddy and his granddaughter, Erica, and got to meet her twin daughters. They will soon be 5 years old. Then we spent about two hours with Jewell before coming home.
On Saturday, I had a short visit with Ben Hunt and stopped by and said hello to Becky and Billy Burgess.
Norma and Don Whaley and Norma’s mom, Betty Inebnit, held their family Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the home of their daughter, April Davis of Heber Springs. About 60 family members attended after the wonderful meal. They played dirty Santa for about two hours.
It was Betty’s family – she got to see her son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. That is a blessed grandma.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
