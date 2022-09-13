Week of Sept. 7
About 41 attended a gospel singing at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Friday night; we had some first time visitors.
Visiting Lois Compton on Friday were her late husband’s nephew Steven and his wife Debbie Thomas of Springfield, Illinois. Steven’s stepbrother and his wife of Wichita, Kansas, visited Lois also. The two couples were spending the holiday at Mountain View.
In August, Ruby Thomas and her daughter Kim Graddy spent a few weeks in Georgia waiting for Ruby’s great granddaughter to be born. On Aug. 25, Myla Mae was born to Mickayla Savage weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. There to greet her was grandma Kim Graddy, great grandma Ruby and four older brothers.
We have been having a good crowd for lunch on Thursdays at the Shirley Community Center.
Corey Murray is cooking a fish dinner for his family and has invited his grandparents Jimmy and Thelma Murray.
Week of Sept. 14
Visiting Cala Linn over the recent holiday weekend for breakfast on Saturday were Glenda and Rory Keenihan, Joe and Krista Linn and daughters, Aurora and Alija, Karen Howard, Kenny and Malesa Linn; visiting later sister-in-law, Carolyn Cowan and daughter, Alicia and Richard Serenna and grandson, Brody, Hal and Mike Ward and Ricky Robertson.
Linnie Joe and Pat Newman and daughter Lacy Bradford recently returned home from an Alaskan cruise. They toured the space needle in Seattle, Washington, then on to a glacier excursion, it was awesome. Charter salmon fishing in Juneau, ate smoked salmon, mighty fine eating. They viewed the northern lights – what a sight to see. Ate some mighty fine king crab at a crab fest, went to a lumberjack show in Ketukan, they watched the whales, they had great weather for the cruise and it was a wonderful experience.
On Thursday, 32 senior citizens ate lunch at the Shirley Community Center. There was a lot of good fellowship and good food to enjoy.
A big crowd showed up on Friday morning for breakfast with grandparents at the Shirley School.
Starting at 6:30 each weekday morning, the community calendar airs on the Clinton radio station. It can be heard at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. also.
Wanda Poynor came home from the hospital on Friday after having three weeks of therapy with a broken leg. Paul’s daughter, Carol of Greenbrier, and Wanda’s sister, Carolyn Ussery of Greenbrier, and Jo Carol Hamilton were there visiting and helping with the housework.
