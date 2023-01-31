On Tuesday, we were able to have our potluck lunch at the Shirley Community Center. We had 25 to attend, and we all had time to get home before it started snowing. We all got a lot more snow than we expected.
About a dozen homes on Blair Road were without power for more than 24 hours. Many in Van Buren County were out much longer. Bruce Blair who lives at the end of Blair Road was able to clear most of the snow off of the road so his wife could get home, but it was a big help to all their neighbors.
Kyle Turner who lives on Highway 110, had a four-wheel drive with chains and was able to help my daughter-in-law Pam Murray get home and another neighbor get home.
Caril Willie of Greenbrier visited her parents, Paul and Wanda Poynor. She brought them a new puppy, a miniature schnauzer named Dixie.
Today it is freezing and covering everything with a thin layer of ice. I guess it is preparing the ground to grow good gardens this spring and summer.
My great granddaughter, Presley Cintron, was able to have her 10th birthday party Saturday afternoon in Conway.
Sunday morning was like a spring day. It is hard to believe that this is one day later.
