Jimmy and I canned 14 quarts of beet pickles and five quarts of juice on Friday, and I made four loaves of zucchini bread on Saturday.
Judy Sowell attended a birthday party for two of her great granddaughters this weekend. They were Ovie Kate Overturf and Chole Ann Chandler. It was a pool party at Johnny Sowell’s house.
Jody Garrigas and his son, Gavin, mowed his mother, Kathy Garrigus’s, yard for her over the weekend.
Recently there was a baseball parade in Shirley and cookout for all the baseball players who took part in the Shirley Baseball League.
