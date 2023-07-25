Don Delk’s sister, Glenda Darlene Wahl, age 67, of Little Rock passed away recently. She is survived by a sister and a son and daughter.
Ted Hooten of Searcy spent four days in the Searcy hospital last week. Ted came home on Saturday and is doing good now.
Travis Armon Hensley, age 2, fell and broke his leg on Saturday. He is in Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Travis is the youngest son of Andy and Amber Hensley of Dodd Mountain.
Jo Carol Hamilton has finished a two-week first responder course. Now Shirley Fire Department has a first responder.
Pat Page was sick and wasn’t able to be in church Sunday.
Kliff and Koy Blair of Clinton spent Friday night with their grandparents, Bruce and Alicia Blair.
Claire and Carlee Murray of Conway spent the weekend with their grandparents, Stanley and Pam Murray, and went to church with Pam on Sunday.
