About 42 people attended a 90th birthday party for Lodean Reeves at the Shady Grove Baptist Church on Saturday.
Her family from out of town who attended were nieces, Lisa Nelson of Dennard, Lana and Mike Goins of Mountain View, Laura and Joel Gambrell of Alread; nephew, Tony Hutchens of Albertville, Alabama; brother-in-lawm Cliff Hutchens of Jacksonville; cousins, Hazel and Sherman and Larry Duncan of Greenbrier. Lodean’s best birthday gift was permission from the post office to move her mailbox closer to her house.
Ester Bass spent Wednesday through Sunday in Conway Regional Hospital. He came home Sunday afternoon.
I really like the way the State Highway Department has been clearing the brush away from our roads so we can see around the curves and not tangle with an 18 wheeler on a curve.
I canned 14 quarts of tomatoes Thursday and Friday that were given to me. I am happy to have them.
I will resume writing Thelma’s Thoughts as soon as it is cool enough for me to get out and visit people.
