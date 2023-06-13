Well, I didn’t get any news from the Towery Family reunion yet. There was a Little and Harness Family Reunion in Shirley and a Treece Reunion on Dodd Mountain on Saturday. I went to the Treece Reunion.
The Treeces don’t give up easily, it was planned for outside. When it started raining, they moved it across the field to an empty hay barn and we had a really good meal and visit. Those attending were Mary Treece Collinsworth of Maysville, Oklahoma; Troy Treece of Rolla, Missouri; Tonya Roberson of Clinton; Bailey McDonald and Kayla McDonald of Alread; William Bramlett of Clinton; Chris Treece of Sadelia, Missouri; Russell and Nicole Treece of Kansas City, Missouri; Mark and Brenda Treece of Lincoln, Missouri; Cody, Valerie, Brayden and Colynn Steele of Mountain View; Garner and Betty Treece of Mountain View; Sam Huggins of Clinton; Tina and Lethy Harris of Mt. Vernon; Lakig Harris Huff; and Steward Huff, Madison and Caitlynn Treece of Sedalia, Missouri; Bill and Martha Treece of Harrison; Geramy and Barbie Keithley and their three daughters of Fox; Cheyenne Faught and her sister of Fox; Bobby Dupree of Shirley; Deloris Haney of Shirley; Billy Treece of Cameron, Missouri; and Steven Murray of Shirley.
The decoration service at Shady Grove Church and cemetery was well attended with a lot of the people who attended the Treece reunion attending the decoration. Good night until next week.
