Kathy Garrigus had her family for Easter dinner. Attending were her daughter Melanie and husband Paul and children Gracelyn and Carter of Morrilton; and her son Jody with Marley and Gavin, her granddaughter Keena and husband Aaron Ivy and sons Colton and Sawyer of Mount Vernon.
Paul Poynor is improving but he is still in the V.A. Hospital in Little Rock. He needs your prayers.
Shady Grove Baptist Church had around 60 attend the Easter Sunday morning service. At the Friday night singing, Doris Ingram and her daughter of Scotland attended. Nova Scroggins of Morrilton spent Friday night with Betty Williams and attended the singing with Betty.
Visiting Jo Carol Hamilton over the weekend were her oldest son Roy Vance Hamilton of Austin, Texas, and his oldest daughter and Jo Carol’s oldest granddaughter Linda Wendt and her children Emily, Dezmond, Olivia and Liam of Morrilton.
