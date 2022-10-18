Cala Linn spent three wonderful weeks visiting her kids in Nashville, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Cala has visited her three children and their husband and wives; eight grandchildren and some of their mates; and seven great grandchildren. Cala feels like one blessed grandma, but she is very glad to be back home in Shirley.
Last Sunday through Wednesday Nancy Hensley went to Shreveport, Louisiana, with her friend, Virginia, to visit her relatives. Friday, Nancy went to Quitman, to the Frontier Pumpkin Patch, with grandson Travis Armon and daughter-in-law Amber. Travis and Nancy were tired by afternoon.
On Saturday, we had a Treece cousins get together at Western Sizzlin at Clinton. Those who attended were Kathy Treece from Hattieville; Bobby and Teresa Appleby, son Adam and grandson Keith of Clinton; Larry Treece of Shirley; Dewayne Thompson of Bentonville; Paul Meyner and Jimmy Meyner of Culpepper Mountain; Ava Overstreet of Clinton; Donna Cox of Clinton; Marilyn Tumbleson of Clinton; Angela and Steve Mathis of Clinton; Patsy Ward of Formosa; Thelma Murray of Shirley; Wanda Joyce Thompson of Bentonville and her brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Lori Treece of Denver, Colorado. It had been several years since we had seen Freddie, and the first time we had met his sweet wife.
It is time to get ready for the winter months ahead.
