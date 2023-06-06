The week before Memorial Day my daughter-in-law, Pam, took me and my sister, Patsy, to Branson to see the show Ester about the book in the Bible. That got me behind on my chores.
Memorial weekend Lois Compton’s cousin, Ella Ross Graves, and her son, Steve Graves of Benton, visited Lois and went to the decoration at Rushing.
This weekend has been Shirley homecoming. It is always a thrill to go to downtown Shirley and see who comes off the mountains and out of the hollers and some come up the river for this special occasion. Mary Beth Price spent Friday night and Saturday night with Lois Compton and enjoyed the Shirley homecoming.
Some of the people that I visited with were Scot Willaford of Heber Springs. Special guests at the community center were Tyler Petit from Siloam Springs, the new boys coach at Shirley, and Ann Clark, the new principal at Shirley High School. She lives at Bee Branch but comes to us from Heber Springs School, them along with the school superintendent served lunch at the community center. Now back to the home town visitors, Nova Scroggins of Morrilton, R.G. Ward and his daughter Sindee of Formosa, Charlene Wallace Of Greenbrier and her daughters-in-law, Amber of Greenbrier and Susie of Mountain View, Darrell Nichols of Clinton, Sherman and Hazel Murray of Greenbrier and Larry Duncan of Greenbrier, Barbara Duncan Webb of Branson, and her granddaughter-in-law Tara Lindsey of Conway and daughters, Oakley and Ivy, Don Hensley of Clinton, Donald K. Privitt of Columbia, Missouri, Chelsie King Moore of Cabot and Mike Moore, Nancy Elizabeth Towery of Arizona, John and Glenn Towery of Dover Delaware, Karen Towery Clauss of Colorado Springs, Jim Bradley of Duncan Oklahoma and his sister Charlotte Hipp of Heber Springs, Emma and Sonam Sherpa of Conway. Those were all thee names I got of visitors to the Shirley homecoming. There was a Towery reunion on Sunday. I should have information from it next week.
The Treece Family Reunion will be Saturday, June 10 at the Treece Cemetery on Dodd Mountain. The food will be served at 1 p.m. Bring what you want to eat with hamburgers and hot dogs. The visiting will start about 11 a.m. bring a lawn chair for comfort and those that forget one.
The Shady Grove Decoration will be Sunday June 11. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with congressional singing and specials from the crowd. The pastor Eric Shue will bring the message. There will be a business meeting after the potluck lunch. More singing will follow.
