The weather has cooled and people are beginning to move around.
Deloris Haney visited her daughters Saturday, Marcy of Valonia and Tina of Mt. Vernon. They attended a birthday party in Conway for her great granddaughter, Anarhia, who is Seraia’s daughter. After the party they had lunch and did some shopping.
Visiting Lois Compton on Saturday were her cousins from Hampton, Janet Apple and Lane Reynolds. Lois Compton’s cousin of Benton, Ella Graves, passed away Friday. This was also Pat Berry Page’s sister.
Patricia Worden and Shirley Sturgeon from Shady Grove Baptist Church attended an Operation Christmas Child Workshop on Saturday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Conway. They learned how to pack the Christmas Shoe Boxes, they brought home 100 shoeboxes for our church to fill.
Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide mission that strives to bring children in remote and impoverished countries the items they need and items that will bring them a little joy and hope. Each box is said to reach the lives of seven people.
