Judy Sowell and her daughters, Lana Jones and Gaya Franks, and great granddaughters, Carolyn Chandler and Lyla Jones, went to Little Rock on Saturday to see Judy’s grandson, Maddox Sowell, son of Danny and Kirsten Sowell, perform in the Nutcracker at the Robinson Center.
Dec. 7 was the annual Christmas council meeting at the Petit Jean Electric Community Room. Six of the seven Van Buren County Extension Clubs were represented at the meeting. There were several gifts donated to be taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for children who will be in the hospital at Christmas. In the year ahead, we will collect pull tabs off aluminum cans for Ronald McDonald House, this is a place where families of sick children in Children’s Hospital can stay.
As much as we don’t like this foggy, rainy weather, we can be thankful that the temperature is staying above freezing.
