Recent visitors of Margaret Findley were her son Kevin Kamoss and wife Faye and son Gavin of Murrietta, California; daughter, Janice Odegard and her daughte,r Gabby Laughlin of Platte City, Missouri; and son, Eric Odegard of Platte City, Missouri, her son Jayson Kamoss of Santee, California, her daughter Belinda and Steven Murray of Shirley; and granddaughter, Danilyn and Leeman Cogbill and their children, Noah and Presley Cintron and Remington Cogbill Of Clinton.
The Van Buren County Extension Council, spring council meeting, was well attended Wednesday, with all six clubs having members there. All the clubs are accepting new members during the next two months.
New county officers were elected. They were Kay Bensuk, president of the Q.P. club; Voi Dunston of the Chimes club; and Carolyn Ussery of the Damascus club.
Wanda Poynor’s husband, Pau,l passed away at the VA Hospital on Friday night. Arrangements are being made at Russellville.
Plans are being completed for the Shirley homecoming the first weekend in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.