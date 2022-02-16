LITTLE ROCK — The Communications Group (ComGroup), a full-service marketing and PR firm based in Little Rock, continues the agency’s weekly series, Women In Industry (WIN), honoring women nationwide across multiple industries.
This week’s WIN inductee is Brooke Bradford of Shirley. Bradford attends the University of Arkansas, studying communication and leadership in agriculture. As the former Arkansas FFA state president, Bradford served members across the state, and ran as Arkansas’ National FFA officer candidate in 2021. As ComGroup’s latest WIN inductee, Bradford will appear as the next featured guest on the agency’s Women In Industry Podcast.
ComGroup and WIN are highlighting Arkansas FFA in February to commemorate National FFA Week. Donations for Arkansas FFA are encouraged and can be given on the FFA website. The agency’s strong ties to the agriculture industry and its many decades of experience in agriculture marketing makes this an ideal partnership.
Women In Industry inductees are announced each Friday on The Communications Group’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Additionally, you can find episodes of the new Women in Industry Podcast here. For more information on the WIN series, you can find each inductee’s profile at ComGroup.com. WIN inductees are selected through an open nomination process. Nominations are currently being accepted and can be submitted here.
