The 2020-2021 School Year will be different from any school year in recent years. Students, staff, parents, and the community will experience flexibility and learning in a new and different way. Our original scheduled start date was Aug. 13. On July 9, Gov. Hutchinson announced that the start date for schools had been rolled back to the week of August 24. Schools can start on Aug. 24, 25, or 26.
The first day of school for the 2020-2021 school at Shirley is scheduled for Aug. 24. Busses will run and lunch will be served. At this time, a full day is scheduled. All students and Shirley School will be issued a school owned Ipad or Chromebook for use this school year.
Students who attend school on campus will have some different experiences as we put the CDC and Arkansas Health Department guidelines for reopening of schools in place. The number one priority will be student and staff safety at all times.
Parents have the option this year to keep students at home and enroll them in the Shirley Virtual Academy. This will involve students learning at home with support from a teacher to assist students to complete on line lesson through Lincoln Learning. Elementary students will meet with a teacher at least once a day through Zoom or Google meets. High school will have Zoom meetings at least two times a week. Assigned teachers will be available by email and phone call at specified times. The deadline to sign up for Shirley Virtual Academy – Learn at Home School is August 12. Orientation and chrome book distribution will be August 12 at 9 am for elementary students and 1 pm for high school students.
If you have questions or concerns, please call Tyrene Gardner at 501-723-8191 or Michael Bramlett at 501-723-8192.
