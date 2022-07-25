The Shirley School District will host an Open House from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the high school.
There will be an informational meeting for incoming seventh graders at 5 p.m. and one for incoming ninth graders at 6 p.m.
"Look for signs in the High School Rotunda," district officials said.
During the open house, students — and their parents — will be able to meet their teacher. They will also meet new administration members.
High school students may pick up their schedule at the event.
The district reminds the community that Aug. 15 is the first day of school and that school supplies are being provided for all students.
For more, visit https://www.shirleybluedevils.org.
