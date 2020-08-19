SHIRLEY — The Shirley School District has announced it will participate in the meals Community Eligibility Provision for the 2020-21 school year.
By its participation, the district will provide meals to every Shirley student at no charge to the student or student’s family. This is done regardless of student eligibility category.
From the district’s announcement: “All students in Shirley Elementary and Shirley High School participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program. This is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision. Federal reimbursement for meals is based on the Identified Student Percentage (ISP) established by the District. The information used to establish the ISP) will be made available only to State and Federal officials for review.”
“All adults, e.g., visitors, teachers, support staff members, and administrators of the district must assume the full cost of the meal which is $2 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.”
